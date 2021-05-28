General Engineering Superintendent

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
Manages a section of the Engineering Department according to the Mine’s standards and the Mine Health and Safety Act.
Primary role is to develop Scope of Works, Bill of Quantities for Capital Projects as well as managing Capital Project from inception to completion.
Major tasks are supervision and management, administration, planning and budget control as well as maintenance and loss control.
- Ensuring compliance in the area of responsibility, including procedure and code of practices (POP&SOP);
- Contractor and site management;
- All equipment and machinery in the area of responsibility;
- Maintenance cost in the area of responsibility;
- Day to day running of the engineering department;
- Electrical and mechanical functions in the area of responsibility;
- Financial and the budgetary effectiveness;
- Machinery performance and productivity;
- Availability and utilization (85%) on all machinery;
- Achieving monthly production targets while adhering to maintenance schedule; and execution on capital projects.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Administration:
Document operational activities
Maintain repair or maintenance records
- Business Operations:
Confer with co-workers to coordinate work activities
- Compliance Support:Monitor work areas or procedures to ensure compliance with safety procedures
- Maintenance Efficiency:Maintain work equipment or machinery
- Operational Management:
Interpret blueprints, specifications, or diagrams to inform installation, development or operation activities
Develop equipment or component configurations
- Organization & Management:
Schedule repair, installation or maintenance activities
Supervise employees
Management of Capital Projects from Inception to Completion
- Safety, Health and Environment
Support management in achievement of target of zero casualties.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED
B. degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering (NQF 7).
Valid Trade Test will be an advantageous
PREFERRED QUALIFICATION/S
Honours/Masters degree in Engineering Sciences (NQF 8).
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
Minimum 4 years’ experience within Mechanical or Electrical Engineering field.
Proven track record of Capital Projects is essential
Desired Skills:
- Engineering
- Machinery
- capital projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of the prominent metals and mining firm
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus