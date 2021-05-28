General Maintenance Worker

Our Client who specialises in the Automotive Industry is urgently looking for a general maintenance worker.

A month to month contract at an hourly rate.

Monday to Friday and weekends when required.

Requirements:

Experience in Welding, Fabricating , Hydraulics and Numatics

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Welding

numatics

fabricating

Hydraulics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

