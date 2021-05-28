Our Client who specialises in the Automotive Industry is urgently looking for a general maintenance worker.
A month to month contract at an hourly rate.
Monday to Friday and weekends when required.
Requirements:
- Experience in Welding, Fabricating , Hydraulics and Numatics
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address
[Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Welding
- numatics
- fabricating
- Hydraulics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric