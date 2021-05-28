General Maintenance Worker

May 28, 2021

Our Client who specialises in the Automotive Industry is urgently looking for a general maintenance worker.

A month to month contract at an hourly rate.
Monday to Friday and weekends when required.

Requirements:

  • Experience in Welding, Fabricating , Hydraulics and Numatics

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Welding
  • numatics
  • fabricating
  • Hydraulics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

