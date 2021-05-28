Head of Route to Market at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client is looking to employ a Head of Route to Market which is a brand new role to transform, manage and develop Route to Market strategies to best suit the SSA markets and ensure various parties are aligned.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational FMCG leader.DescriptionThe role will consist of the following:

Manage, lead and develop Route Market strategies

Ensure sales and distribution model in line with company strategies

Execute and evaluate RTM performance distributor infrastructure

Develop and communicate best practice

Develop solid and optimized RTM strategy including of Urban and Rural Approach using data and whichever systems required to exploit and explore to opportunity and potentiality of the market

Develop Annual Business Plan for RTM implementation in conjunction with commercial team and regional

sales manager team

Implement and adapt reality of "Optimized RTM strategy " including Execution Management Surveys, The report, Routines, RTM Models, RTM Tool-kits, RTM Dashboard, Distribution Development, and Management Dashboard, by working closely with SSA Markets to assure that "RTM Execution guidelines" fulfilment, alignment, and execution has been implemented as designed and improvement done

Generate and define RTM metrics dashboard and monitor distributors dashboard performance

Build RTM capabilities and process implementation

Conduct financial analysis, Return on Investment of RTM process, to be shared with key stakeholders,

Ensure that there is a control system in place to get market compliance on distributor management

Set the Sales Processes like Sales Planning, primary and secondary sales execution for sales excellence

Setting up expectations and process for cross-functional dependencies like with marketing for trade

marketing activities, etc.

Inventory management with days inventory at the distributor level

Overall, play a critical strategic role in supporting and driving sales

Meet cost, productivity, accuracy, and timeliness targets

Maintain metrics and analyse data to assess performance and implement improvements

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

Relevant bachelors degree

Minimum 8 years experience in FMCG Route to Market management experience

Experience in managing major national retailer/distributor/planner relationships

Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects

open to only South African candidates

Job OfferMarket-related salary

