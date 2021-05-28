Integration Developer

My client in Pretoria is by far the best place that you will ever work. They offer free breakfast, popcorn and slushies. But wait, there is more…you get to work in a cool, innovative environment with the smartest people in the industry! They are currently looking for an Integration Developer. If you have insurance industry experience, that would be a bonus. All their business systems are developed in-house.

Skills and knowledge required:

Problem-solving skills. Excellent communication skills.

Experience with C#, Visual Studio

A good grasp of C#, NHibernate/Entity Framework, Enterprise Service Bus, Web Services, XML/JSON, Git, T-SQL, [URL Removed] HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.

API, Integration and Connectivity skills – ideally in a transactional world

WCF: Rest and SOAP

Multi-Threaded services experience

Patterns – you know the OOP patterns

API Gateways in a low latency space

Azure or similar

TDD / SOLID / Clean Code / Software Engineering Principles / UI Testing

Responsibilities:

Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies.

Develop a new API Gateway

Add new API’s as required

Integration to third party API’s

Support the mobile app development team

Ensure automated unit tests are developed and executed

Develop automated integration testing

Participate in roll-outs and go-live activities.

You’ll need:

A matric/senior certificate.

A relevant IT degree or diploma.

Experience with SCRUM methodology.

A minimum of 6+ years of industry experience

