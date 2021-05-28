My client in Pretoria is by far the best place that you will ever work. They offer free breakfast, popcorn and slushies. But wait, there is more…you get to work in a cool, innovative environment with the smartest people in the industry! They are currently looking for an Integration Developer. If you have insurance industry experience, that would be a bonus. All their business systems are developed in-house.
Skills and knowledge required:
- Problem-solving skills. Excellent communication skills.
- Experience with C#, Visual Studio
- A good grasp of C#, NHibernate/Entity Framework, Enterprise Service Bus, Web Services, XML/JSON, Git, T-SQL, [URL Removed] HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.
- API, Integration and Connectivity skills – ideally in a transactional world
- WCF: Rest and SOAP
- Multi-Threaded services experience
- Patterns – you know the OOP patterns
- API Gateways in a low latency space
- Azure or similar
- TDD / SOLID / Clean Code / Software Engineering Principles / UI Testing
Responsibilities:
- Participate in all SCRUM ceremonies.
- Develop a new API Gateway
- Add new API’s as required
- Integration to third party API’s
- Support the mobile app development team
- Ensure automated unit tests are developed and executed
- Develop automated integration testing
- Participate in roll-outs and go-live activities.
- You’ll need:
- A matric/senior certificate.
- A relevant IT degree or diploma.
- Experience with SCRUM methodology.
- A minimum of 6+ years of industry experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- API
- Integration
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years