Java Developer

Job & Company Description:

A well-established company producing supply chain solutions is looking to acquire the skills of an experienced Java Developer for the Durban area. Be part of a team who develop, design, deploy and integrate their platforms as part of the full SDLC. You will be required to provide creative solutions to solve business problems. You will need to have strong analytical and problem solving skills, have a strong sense of urgency and accountability and to provide clarity where there are no clear structures.

Education:

IT Related Degree

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Relevant tertiary degree in Information Technology

3 – 5 years experience in software development required with J2EE

Exposure in design patterns and principles such as MVC, Delegate or Singleton

