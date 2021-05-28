Junior Systems Technician

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent

Minimum N6 with a trade test (Instrumentation or Electrical) or a National Diploma (S4)

sound knowledge of instrumentation, PLC’s, SCADA systems networking and fire detection systems

Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential

A minimum of 2years experiences gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support, ideally in a food and beverages environment

Strong desire and capability to empower people

A sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide technical advice during troubleshooting and corrective action of instrument and control breakdowns or failures to find the root cause and best solution in order to restore the functionality back to normal

Develop procedures, standards and instruction to ensure compliance to safety and plant reliability

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Allen Bradley

Scada

FMCG

PLC and SCADA software development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

