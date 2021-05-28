Junior Tax Advisor at CH Consulting

We explore better ways everyday. We are never comfortable with the current way we do things… We are always looking for improvements. If this appeals to you, we might be a fit!

We are a modern professional tax and accounting firm. We are a group of finely selected bright young minds who like to do things differently. If you are looking for a traditional accounting or auditing firm…then we are not the right fit.

will include 3 year tax advisory training period for qualification as Tax Advisor (SA)

You will work on various tax processing tasks

You will learn about tax administration in practice – by having a lot of interaction with SARS

You will learn about SARS disputes by handling a number of SARS objections and disputes

You will also perform general accounting processing work and the preparation of management accounts and annual financial statements

You will be guided by qualified tax professionals

Desired Skills:

Tax

Taxation

Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We explore better ways everyday. We are never comfortable with the current way we do things… We are always looking for improvements. If this appeals to you, we might be a fit!

We are a modern professional tax and accounting firm. We are a group of finely selected bright young minds who like to do things differently. If you are looking for a traditional accounting or auditing firm…then we are not the right fit.

We are a team of 11 and based in Stellenbosch. Currently we work remote, but on 1 July we will return to office at our new office building at Oude Poskantoor – [URL Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Laptop

Flexitime

Learn more/Apply for this position