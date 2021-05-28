Learnership for People Living with Disabilities at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd has an opportunity for Learnerships For People Living with Disabilities at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

The Operation provides an opportunity to People Living with Disabilities through learnership programmes in Business Administration, Project Management and Artisan Aids. The learnership programmes is aimed at upskilling unemployed youth in the JTG District Municipality to gain both theoretical and practical exposure in the stipulated fields.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Grade 10 / Equivalent qualification. (this is an intervention to assist candidates to Grade 12 / Equivalent).

SELECTION CRITERIA:

South African Citizen.

Currently unemployed.

No Active Criminal record.

DOCUMENTS TO BE SUBMITTED:

An Updated CV.

Certified Copies of Qualifications.

Certified copy South African ID.

Proof of Residential address.

Confirmation of Disability by Medical Practitioner.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Shortlisted candidates will undergo an interviews and psychometric evaluation and medical assessment as per the Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996. Contractual obligations will be communicated upon appointment.

