Logistics Coordinator at WILDEKLAWER PTY LTD

Optimization of Wildeklawer’s own trucks including:

Management of truck drivers

Organization of transport, planning of routes for optimal loads

Cargo scheduling

Arrangements regarding loading and unloading of products / farm necessities

Managing the tracking of trucks

Optimal route planning and economical management of trucks

External transport logistics (arrangements with external transport contractors):

Arrangements regarding transport of products, crates etc between business units/farms

Transport of products to outlets – nationwide

Backload planning of crates etc.

Transport of workers

ETA management of all logistics

Shipping control:

Operational responsibility: all trucks load according to waybills

Management of forklift drivers

All controls regarding loading and unloading of products – both at WC and elsewhere

General tasks:

License and Roadworthiness Management – all vehicles

Assistance with other general admin tasks that will be determined

Waste transport arrangements at warehouses

Desired Skills:

An appropriate tertiary qualification in logistics management or

– 3 to 5 years relevant experience in logistics management

– Thorough administrative skills

– Good computer skills (Excel)

– Bilingual and good interpersonal and communication skills

About The Employer:

Wildeklawer, based on a farm 50km outside Kimberley in the Barkly West district.

Learn more/Apply for this position