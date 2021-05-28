Logistics Coordinator at WILDEKLAWER PTY LTD

Optimization of Wildeklawer’s own trucks including:
- Management of truck drivers
- Organization of transport, planning of routes for optimal loads
- Cargo scheduling
- Arrangements regarding loading and unloading of products / farm necessities
- Managing the tracking of trucks
- Optimal route planning and economical management of trucks
External transport logistics (arrangements with external transport contractors):
- Arrangements regarding transport of products, crates etc between business units/farms
- Transport of products to outlets – nationwide
- Backload planning of crates etc.
- Transport of workers
- ETA management of all logistics
Shipping control:
- Operational responsibility: all trucks load according to waybills
- Management of forklift drivers
- All controls regarding loading and unloading of products – both at WC and elsewhere
General tasks:
- License and Roadworthiness Management – all vehicles
- Assistance with other general admin tasks that will be determined
- Waste transport arrangements at warehouses
Desired Skills:
- An appropriate tertiary qualification in logistics management or
- – 3 to 5 years relevant experience in logistics management
- – Thorough administrative skills
- – Good computer skills (Excel)
- – Bilingual and good interpersonal and communication skills
About The Employer:
Wildeklawer, based on a farm 50km outside Kimberley in the Barkly West district.