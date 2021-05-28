Logistics Coordinator at WILDEKLAWER PTY LTD

May 28, 2021

Optimization of Wildeklawer’s own trucks including:

  • Management of truck drivers
  • Organization of transport, planning of routes for optimal loads
  • Cargo scheduling
  • Arrangements regarding loading and unloading of products / farm necessities
  • Managing the tracking of trucks
  • Optimal route planning and economical management of trucks

External transport logistics (arrangements with external transport contractors):

  • Arrangements regarding transport of products, crates etc between business units/farms
  • Transport of products to outlets – nationwide
  • Backload planning of crates etc.
  • Transport of workers
  • ETA management of all logistics

Shipping control:

  • Operational responsibility: all trucks load according to waybills
  • Management of forklift drivers
  • All controls regarding loading and unloading of products – both at WC and elsewhere

General tasks:

  • License and Roadworthiness Management – all vehicles
  • Assistance with other general admin tasks that will be determined
  • Waste transport arrangements at warehouses

Desired Skills:

  • An appropriate tertiary qualification in logistics management or
  • – 3 to 5 years relevant experience in logistics management
  • – Thorough administrative skills
  • – Good computer skills (Excel)
  • – Bilingual and good interpersonal and communication skills

About The Employer:

Wildeklawer, based on a farm 50km outside Kimberley in the Barkly West district.

