Mobile Developer

Our multinational software and consulting company is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer.

Job & Company Description:

They provide sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Education:

Diploma or Degree in IT

5-7 years experience development experience

Technical Competency SWIFT language

Experience working in an AGILE environment

Job Experience & Skills Required:

interaction with end users to gather requirements

Interpretation and write up of business requirements

technical documents and program specifications

Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues

Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation, Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities.

Implementing and managing quality assurance processes

Software development and configuration

Creation and validation of test plans

Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers including allocation and management of workload, Conducting code reviews.

