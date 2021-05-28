Our multinational software and consulting company is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer.
Job & Company Description:
They provide sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Education:
- Diploma or Degree in IT
- 5-7 years experience development experience
- Technical Competency SWIFT language
- Experience working in an AGILE environment
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- interaction with end users to gather requirements
- Interpretation and write up of business requirements
- technical documents and program specifications
- Requirement analysis and component design including detailed design and resolving design issues
- Impact analysis of change requests and issues/incidents and identification of solutions, including creation of appropriate documentation, Planning and monitoring defect prevention activities.
- Implementing and managing quality assurance processes
- Software development and configuration
- Creation and validation of test plans
- Providing direction and guidance to a team of developers including allocation and management of workload, Conducting code reviews.
