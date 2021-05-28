Modern Workplace Consultant (Microsoft Office 365) at 4Sight Holdings

The purpose is to focus on Microsoft Office 365 within modern, digital environments. The individual will serve as a trusted advisor for clients who want to improve efficiency and harness value from their investments in Office 365 and other collaborative, modern workplace solutions. Strong technical delivery skills will be required and MCSA/MCSE in Microsoft Office 365 is preferred.
QUALIFICATIONS
- MCSA and/or MCSE certification in Microsoft Office 365
- Or similar experience and qualifications
EXPERIENCE
- 5+ years’ experience in the information and technology service environment
- Exchange, 0365, Sharepoint
General:
- Respond to client needs and requirements as a technical consultant in Microsoft Office 365 and related technologies
- Maintain technical knowledge and understanding of all aspects of Microsoft Office 365
- Able to lead the requirements specifications, design, configuration and implementation of Microsoft Office 365 capabilities
- Ability to evaluate and interpret Office 365 changes and updates, and the resulting impact on clients
- Assist with solution scoping and estimates (supporting role to Sales function)
- Perform advanced troubleshooting
SKILLS
- Experience in design, development, migration, management and support of Office 365 implementations (e.g. Sharepoint, Teams, OneDrive, Stream, PowerApps, Power Automate)
- In-depth understanding of the capabilities of Office 365
- Experience with Microsoft Exchange servers, design and topology
- Experience with Office 365 security sign-on and multi-factor authentication
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience with the design of solutions to integrate and support of telephony systems, both PABX and VOIP (and hybrids) will be advantageous (but not required)
