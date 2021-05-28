Paraplanner – Graduate – Golden Key – Cum Laude

Cape Town-based candidate sought for entry level Paraplanner role.

NB! Requirements: Top performer with excellent academic track record and relevant qualifications.

Main purpose of the job

Provide key support to the Financial Planner through professional, in-depth research and preparation of best practice solutions for client wealth creation and holistic financial wellbeing.

Requirements

Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning (completed)

Relevant Degree

Excellent academic achiever (Golden Key, Cum Laude)

No work experience required

Please noted: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

relevant experience

degree

Learn more/Apply for this position