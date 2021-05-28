Planning and Scheduling Co-ordinator at IIE Varsity College

Direct Reporting Line:

Head: Academic Operations

Job Purpose:

Varsity College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). The IIE enjoys the reputation of being at the forefront of private higher education in South Africa and is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to provide higher education qualifications accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

The IIE’s Varsity College Sandton campus has a vacancy for a Planning and Scheduling Co-Ordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Student Capacity Planning

Understands the timetable in terms of phase in and phase out rules related to phase out and teach out qualifications.

Understands the process and advises on the need to teach out a qualification in consultation with the Head: Academic Operations, and ensures that all such requests are formally approved via the National office and governance committees at the Central Academic Team (CAT).

Lecturer Budget Support

Ensures that the campus Academic team are informed of the student group planning in order to complete the lecturer budget.

Venue Management

Facilitates the ad hoc allocation of venues for various events throughout the year, including any corporate offers on campus.

Liaises with the campus Facilities Co-ordinator to report any venue related problems or to arrange for special requests regarding venue facilities, and ensures that classroom checks are completed timeously.

Communicates any changes to the teaching timetable to students and lecturers.

Assessment Timetabling

Ensures effective planning of computer room venue software and IT equipment in venues for practical assessments.

Assists with the planning and allocation of venues to be shared with the Assessment Centre.

Timetabling & Attendance Register Management

Allocates lecturers into the teaching timetable, taking into account respective lecturer constraints as received from the Academic team.

Manages timetable changes during the academic year (i.e. updates the academic system with rescheduled sessions received from the Academic team).

Ad hoc printing of daily registers for Lecturers where required.

Captures attendance in the academic system on request.

Monitors registers daily during the registration period to identify students who are still not appearing as registered students and ensures this information filters through to the Admission Centre for follow up for the completion of the registration process.

Ensures that the attendance registers are filed correctly in an orderly system for ease of accessibility in the case of attendance related enquiries.

Manages the operational delivery of programmes, this may include programme specific events e.g. Moot court, Info evenings etc.

Releases and communicates the teaching timetable to students and lecturers and informs them of any updates to the timetable thereafter.

Ensures that all timetabling information is captured accurately and timeously in the academic system.

Schedules supplementary sessions as required from the Academic team.

Programme Operations Support

Acts as the liaison between the Capacity Planning and Timetabling Centre and the Programme Managers on any programme related issue in support of the academic programme.

Maintains a strong communication channel with all relevant stakeholders that supports all operational requirements that may impact the designated programmes.

Liaises with the campus Academic team regarding post assessment queries.

Manages the corporate offer space, ensuring that enough material has been ordered for the students and lecturer and distributes it on the day.

Campus Collaboration & Team Support

Assists with campus specific projects/events (e.g. Graduation, Open Day etc.).

Collaborates with all departments on campus to facilitate optimal performance within the Capacity Planning and Timetabling Centre and to ensure a high-quality student experience.

Competencies required:

Interpersonal and communications skills

Problem solving skills

Coaching and mentoring skills

Time management skills

Best suited to a friendly, organised and systematic person who has an eye for detail and who works accurately and is able to handle pressure

Minimum Qualification Requirements:

Minimum of an Advanced Diploma or Degree (NQF Level 7). However, candidates with a National Diploma/Advanced Certificate (NQF Level 6) with a minimum of five years’ experience in academic administration will also be considered.

Minimum Work Experience Required:

Minimum of 2 years Academic Operations or Administration experience (ideally with timetabling experience).

Desired Skills:

timetabling

Admin

excel

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Varsity College is an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE). The IIE enjoys the reputation of being at the forefront of private higher education in South Africa and is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to provide higher education qualifications accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

Learn more/Apply for this position