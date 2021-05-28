Plant Manager – Moorreesburg at Southern Oil

The main purpose of this position is the overall direction, control, and management of all activities within the manufacturing, project, and logistical operations of the Moorreesburg Site and to ensure that the production goals are met.

Responsibilities:

Manage and implement the operational plans of the company to ensure the maximum capacity utilization of the plant towards achieving the growth and profit objectives of the Moorreesburg site.

Directing, planning, and co-coordinating production activities according to the quality and quantity specifications within the cost objectives.

Implementation of production plans including receiving sales forecasts; requisition for procurement of raw materials; manufacturing of products; ensuring optimum stock levels to service sales orders; and achieving production plan targets.

Acquiring plant and process knowledge in order to become a plant specialist with regards to mechanical, electrical, and control within the edible oil and related industries.

Initiating continuous factory process improvements with regards to the use of electricity, optimal plant and equipment usage, production yields, and throughput cost and downtime.

Lead, assist and mentor maintenance team on site. Actively engage and provide the necessary support to ensure optimal planning, procurement of technical materials, and execution of tasks to ensure efficient plant availability.

Actively being involved with the maintenance team to ensure coordination between maintenance and project work planning to ensure efficient outcomes regarding both disciplines.

Facilitate and ensure that plant project management processes are in place to achieve the required performance objectives in conjunction with the Project Management division.

Manage and coordinate installation and commissioning of new plant and equipment in conjunction with the Project Management division.

Ensure effective Contractor management in compliance with OHS Act and site safety requirements.

Perform acceptance testing of equipment in conjunction with the Project Management division.

Drive an effective hand-over of projects through a structured project closure review.

Develop and drive effective KPIs and reporting requirements.

Facilitate and ensure that all Capital Plant purchases have the appropriate Asset Management elements and maintenance schedule implemented to achieve effective maintenance standards.

Setting quality control standards and systems to ensure quality control is maintained.

Monitoring product specification standards throughout the production process.

Develop and implement SOPs for all processes in the production ensuring that high-quality standards are met.

Ensure that OHSaES Planner for critical activities are introduced and files with actions are kept up to date.

Apply effective security measures and controls to ensure traceability throughout the production processes.

Ensure efficient and 24-hour external CCTV surveillance monitoring system controls and responses are in place and monitored.

Ensuring that fences surrounding property are checked for unauthorized access on a regular basis.

Ensuring that health and safety guidelines in overall operations are followed.

Ensure implementation of Job Descriptions, KPAs, and work schedules are in place.

Monitor and evaluate performance in accordance with SOILL Performance Management procedures.

Identifying training needs and ensure training plans are in place for staff members.

Education and Experience

B degree/ Technical tertiary qualification

3-5 years Mechanical Engineering experience

Hands-on experience is essential for the position

Sound knowledge and experience of Project Management

Knowledge of food safety requirements and systems

Knowledge of industry/ regulatory codes and standards

Interpersonal Skills:

Sound written and verbal communication skills

Self-Driven and motivated with strong numerical aptitude

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Service delivery orientated

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and under pressure

Ability to prioritize and multitask

Reliable and disciplined

Procedural driven

High Output and results-driven

Proven ability to manage a team successfully

