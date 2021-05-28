Process Engineer – PMB at Fourier Recruitment

A vacancy exist at thePietermaritzburg site for a Process Engineer reporting to the Engineering Manager

The successful candidates Key Area Responsibilities, Training and Attributes are inclusive but not limited to the following:

Implement continued improvement to process parameters in line with the improvement of material, yield, quality and improved efficiency/downtime.

Effectively make use of resources to identify areas of concern in conjunction with the yield department.

Pay particular attention to new products materials and establishing process conditions for all new designs by industrializing the process prior to handing over to Production.

Ensure that updated process conditions are forwarded to the relative departments for inclusion in documentation in accordance with the Quality procedure.

Propose improvement in material, machine and labour utilisation thereby positively impacting on overall efficiency.

Deal with all process training related issues, assist with necessary training via the Training Department.

Provide relevant support to Production and other departments as required.

Assist Capex originators in drawing up Capital Expenditure requests (Capex) on process related [URL Removed] Leader Manufacturing Industry Seeks Qualified Process Engineer to join there Team.Minimum RequirementsThe minimum requirements for this position are as follows:

Matric plus Fitter Trade Test

National Diploma Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

At least 3 to 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment.

Exposure to Cable manufacturing industry will be advantageous.

Sound administration and communication skills.

Analytical and strong problem solving skills with the ability to work well under pressure.

Good understanding of the principles of Lean Manufacturing and Six Sigma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid / Pension /Provident

