Production Manager Components

May 28, 2021

  • Production Planning
  • Efficiency
  • Equipment
  • Production Administration
  • Workforce

Desired Skills:

  • Production processes
  • production line
  • problem solving
  • self driven
  • Ability to work independently

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Manufacturing of Components for the following machines:

– Laser machines & Programming
– Bending machine & Programming
– Pipe bending & Programming
– Automated Corner Former machine
– Weber
– Rollers
– Dish & Knucke

