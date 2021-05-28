Project Administrator at Southey Personnel Services

Front line contact for all service, training & rental enquiries – telephonic & email

Handling of customer incidents and complaints

Provide support for service team including job resource planning, travel arrangements, visa applications

Works order administration

Daily reporting on service jobs and progress

Handle training enquiries including travel, facility bookings, invoicing

Electronic record administration of service history, technician documentation and training

Quote generation and invoicing

Taking minutes of meetings

Creation of shipping documents for spares and equipment

Updating service job status and schedules

Updating training course registers and planning resources for courses

Ensuring that registers and necessary HSE checklists are up to date for service team

Administration of overtime and offshore contracts for HOD signature

Registering of all enquiries and opportunities on D365 ERP system

Maintain document filing system both electronic and hard copies

Ensuring all offshore qualifications of service team remain in date, make necessary arrangements for renewals

Following up on incoming shipments of spares

Responsible for updating and maintain KPI’s for department

Liaising with debtors of service department as needed

General duties as tasked by the HOD in the best interests of the company and department

Desired Skills:

Visa application

Training & Development

facility booking

Document Controlling

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

