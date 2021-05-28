Project Administrator at Southey Personnel Services

Front line contact for all service, training & rental enquiries – telephonic & email
Handling of customer incidents and complaints
Provide support for service team including job resource planning, travel arrangements, visa applications
Works order administration
Daily reporting on service jobs and progress
Handle training enquiries including travel, facility bookings, invoicing
Electronic record administration of service history, technician documentation and training
Quote generation and invoicing
Taking minutes of meetings
Creation of shipping documents for spares and equipment
Updating service job status and schedules
Updating training course registers and planning resources for courses
Ensuring that registers and necessary HSE checklists are up to date for service team
Administration of overtime and offshore contracts for HOD signature
Registering of all enquiries and opportunities on D365 ERP system
Maintain document filing system both electronic and hard copies
Ensuring all offshore qualifications of service team remain in date, make necessary arrangements for renewals
Following up on incoming shipments of spares
Responsible for updating and maintain KPI’s for department
Liaising with debtors of service department as needed
General duties as tasked by the HOD in the best interests of the company and department
Desired Skills:
- Visa application
- Training & Development
- facility booking
- Document Controlling
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric