Project Manager (Wits RHI)

A Project Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To drive the development and implementation of project/s
Location
- Ward 21 CRS 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow Johannesburg
Key performance areas
- Identify and exploit potential project funding opportunities
- Assess the project activities, M&E data and external developments within the field in order to improve outputs on an ongoing basis
- Develop/Review work plan and other strategic project documents for the effective implementation of the project
- Work with colleagues to enhance project goals and outputs
- Identify the needs of the relevant project
- Identify and get the resources required
- Coordinate with external agencies such as public health and NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring and auditing agencies and others as necessary
- Develop and manage participant/beneficiary recruitment and retention strategies
- Support the development of data management/monitoring and evaluation plans
- Develop and maintain project information systems
- Develop project tools such as SOPs, informed consents, participant/beneficiary information materials, technical guidelines, best practice documents and other documents as required
- Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities such as laboratory activities, pharmacy, IT, procurement, etc.
Required minimum education and training
- Tertiary Degree
- Additional qualifications in Project management would be desirable
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- A related postgraduate qualification will be an advantage
- Experience in project management
- Previous experience in clinical trials or research
- Previous experience as a study coordinator would be strongly advantageous
Demands of the job
- National and international traveling and working overtime or over weekends may be required from time to time
- Able to work in a highly pressurized environment
Communications and Relationships
- Communicate effectively with the Management Team, subordinates and support staff as well as with the Ethics Committee, community, donors, various academic institutions, NGOs, DOH and media
Special Requirements of the job
- Project management skills and experience
- Clinical research skills and experience
Required minimum work experience
- Previous study coordination experience
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 04 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund