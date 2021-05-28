Project Manager (Wits RHI)

A Project Manager vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To drive the development and implementation of project/s

Location

Ward 21 CRS 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Identify and exploit potential project funding opportunities

Assess the project activities, M&E data and external developments within the field in order to improve outputs on an ongoing basis

Develop/Review work plan and other strategic project documents for the effective implementation of the project

Work with colleagues to enhance project goals and outputs

Identify the needs of the relevant project

Identify and get the resources required

Coordinate with external agencies such as public health and NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donor monitoring and auditing agencies and others as necessary

Develop and manage participant/beneficiary recruitment and retention strategies

Support the development of data management/monitoring and evaluation plans

Develop and maintain project information systems

Develop project tools such as SOPs, informed consents, participant/beneficiary information materials, technical guidelines, best practice documents and other documents as required

Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities such as laboratory activities, pharmacy, IT, procurement, etc.

Required minimum education and training

Tertiary Degree

Additional qualifications in Project management would be desirable

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

A related postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Experience in project management

Previous experience in clinical trials or research

Previous experience as a study coordinator would be strongly advantageous

Demands of the job

National and international traveling and working overtime or over weekends may be required from time to time

Able to work in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and Relationships

Communicate effectively with the Management Team, subordinates and support staff as well as with the Ethics Committee, community, donors, various academic institutions, NGOs, DOH and media

Special Requirements of the job

Project management skills and experience

Clinical research skills and experience

Required minimum work experience

Previous study coordination experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

The closing date for all applications is 04 June 2021.

The closing date for all applications is 04 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

