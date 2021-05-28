Reinsurance Controller

The Reinsurance Controller will provide financial support to the Reinsurance Buying Department and be the source of financial information and the link between the various business partners and the company. The successful incumbent will also actively participate in the daily functions and various reporting needs both internally & externally.

Key Responsibilities:

Financial performance reporting

Financial reports for the fronting, inter group/inter SBU transactions.



Compiling of Financial Performance Reports for Stakeholders.



FSB Reporting



External audit reporting

Review and approve technical accounts and payments to ensure the completeness of transactions to RI brokers/reinsurers.

Assisting with the implementation of IFRS and Reinsurance Optimization Projects.

Validation and control function of monthly reconciliations.

Verify variances of underwriting results against budgets.

Management of Reinsurance Contracts

Qualifications and Experience

Matric

Accounting or Reinsurance Qualification (minimum 3-year degree).

Minimum of 3-5 years in similar financial role

