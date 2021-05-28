Relationship Manager (Security Industry) at Fourier Recruitment

My client is a market leader in the Services industry that offers an array of spcialised service solutions that are proprietary and customised according to their clients needs. Offering services to clients in the Commercial, retail, industrial, hospitality, education, healthcare, automotive and other industries.They are looking for a Relationship Manager to join their team in Nelspruit.

Manage all cleaning/security staff members on allocated sites to ensure an optimum level of work performance.

Visit allocated sites on a daily/weekly/monthly basis to ensure that delegated work was executed correctly, within the relevant time limit, and up to the required standard.

Do site inspections, at any given time. Keep record of inspections.

Be present and/or represent the company at the CCMA when required.

Prepare monthly reports of sites for the client, management and payroll staff, such as weekly leave and replacement report, customer satisfaction report, weekly plan and logbook, SHEQ reports, site equipment report, etc.

Ensure that all staff members as well as themselves are updated with the policies, procedures, rules, regulations, and the terms & conditions of their employment contracts.

Any other reasonable duty or instruction (that may not be mentioned in the job description) that may be requested, in writing or verbally, by management from time to time.

Management of car guard services

Inspection of equipment of as well all add-on services equipment

Ensuring cleanliness & safety of allocated sites

Building and maintaining good relationships with clients

Arranging relief staff

Training of staff

Weekly administrative and reporting duties 3

Perform any reasonable and lawful instruction

Minimum Requirements

At least two years’ operational experience

Valid driver’s license with no restrictions

Registered with PSIRA & valid certificate

Fluent in at least two South African languages, of which one must be English

