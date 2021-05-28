Restaurant Supervisor at Burger King

Assists the management team to manage a BURGER KING Restaurant in accordance with company policies and procedures with excellence on execution with customer service, coaching, feedback and control of production. Manage shifts effectively to ensure the achievement of sales, operating efficiency and profit targets. Ensuring all company policies, procedures and standards of products are adhere to. Including admin, hygiene, maintenance, customer service and employee relations.

Desired Skills:

A passion for customer service. 2.

Ability to lead and motivate a team 3.

Work in a team environment with minimum supervision 4.

Ability to work irregular hours and/or shifts 5.

Excellent numeracy and literacy skills

Hospitality Industry

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Restaurant & Bar

