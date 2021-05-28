Sales Agent Outbound at TalentCRU

Company DescriptionWe have exciting opportunities for sales agents to join our business. If you’ve got the right blend of skills, attitude and commitment, are passionate about delivering great results and enjoy being rewarded for success then we have a perfect oppertunity for you.

Job DescriptionBPO Outsourcing call centre based in CBD Cape Town are looking for Sales Agents to work in a shift environment. Experts in Insurance, banking, financial services within USA, UK, New Zealand and Australia.

Duties:

Outbound Sales

Sell Medical Insurance to clients in UK

Requirements:

Matric

6 months sales experience – retail; door to door or call centre

Must have neutral accent

Salary:

R7000 basic + R700 medical Aid + Shift Allowance + Commission

About The Employer:

Innovative Dynamic company in the financial service industry

