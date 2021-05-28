Security Manager at Fourier Recruitment

My client is a market leader in the Services industry that offers an array of spcialised service solutions that are proprietary and customised according to their clients needs. Offering services to clients in the Commercial, retail, industrial, hospitality, education, healthcare, automotive and other industries.They are looking for a Security Manager to join their team in Vereeniging/Vanderbijlpark. General description of duties allocated to the security manager, any other lawful and reasonable job instructions may be given. The security manager acknowledges that the position requires irregular working hours, as well as, site visits and inspections after hours, which may occur at night, during the weekend and/or public holidays.

Overseeing the entire security function allocated to the security manager.

Responsible for all security related matters.

Investigation of all incidents.

Responsible for the maintenance and expansion of profitable business allocated to the security manager.

New Business

Current client base must be maintained.

Expansion of business by meeting with new clients.

Presentations in cooperation with the New Business Department with regards to the expansion of business.

Administration

Weekly planning to be handed in every Monday.

Review supervisors planning and amend, if required.

Weekly logbook to be handed in every Monday.

Weekly report of visits and reason for visits.

HR/IR Related Matters

Weekly report of absent security guards and their replacements to the payroll department.

All leave forms, signed contracts and accompanying documents, signed disciplinary documents handed in to payroll before deadline.

Operational

Standard Operating Procedures (Site instructions) to be compiled and updated on a regular basis. (To be kept on file at head office, hard copy also supplied to nightshift supervisor and/or contract manager)

Drawing up shift rosters.

Posting of security officers on security shift roster.

Monthly inspection reports to be sent to the General Manager and National Key Accounts Manager, if required.

Monitoring clocking reports of each site and maintaining a 90% average.

Training of all security officers on each specific site.

Minimum Requirements

2 – 3 years experience in a similar position

Security certificates (Advantage)

Must be willing to work after hours when required

