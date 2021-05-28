Senior Admin Assistant (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

May 28, 2021

Our client is currently looking to place a Senior Admin Assistant on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to provide secretarial and office administration services to the Chief Director.

Requirements

  • A registered three years National Diploma or Degree.
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.

Description of Tasks

  • Diary management and correspondences.
  • Events and meetings management.
  • Document and information management.
  • Document’s compilation and formatting.
  • Office management.

Competency Requirements

  • Basic understanding of Departmental polices
  • Clear understanding of office administration activities and processes
  • Knowledge of the PFMA
  • Knowledge of Public Service Regulations

Learn more/Apply for this position