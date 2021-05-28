Senior Admin Assistant (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to place a Senior Admin Assistant on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to provide secretarial and office administration services to the Chief Director.
Requirements
- A registered three years National Diploma or Degree.
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.
Description of Tasks
- Diary management and correspondences.
- Events and meetings management.
- Document and information management.
- Document’s compilation and formatting.
- Office management.
Competency Requirements
- Basic understanding of Departmental polices
- Clear understanding of office administration activities and processes
- Knowledge of the PFMA
- Knowledge of Public Service Regulations