Senior Admin Assistant (12 Months Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Our client is currently looking to place a Senior Admin Assistant on a 12 Months Contract in Pretoria to provide secretarial and office administration services to the Chief Director.

Requirements

A registered three years National Diploma or Degree.

Minimum of 2 years working experience in administration.

Description of Tasks

Diary management and correspondences.

Events and meetings management.

Document and information management.

Document’s compilation and formatting.

Office management.

Competency Requirements

Basic understanding of Departmental polices

Clear understanding of office administration activities and processes

Knowledge of the PFMA

Knowledge of Public Service Regulations

