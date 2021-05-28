SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER at PAEDIATRIC AND ADOLESCENT HIV

This well-established, prominent Non-Profit organisation in the field of Paediatric and Adolescent HIV service delivery, in training and development of frontline health providers throughout a number of Sub-Saharan African countries, is looking to appoint a SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER
The successful candidate will :
- project manage complex multi-disciplinary Paediatric and Adolescent HIV projects, assignments and scope of work, etc.
- lead technical areas such as developing and supporting implementation of a tool, developing modules and implementing training, and initiate, develop, and lead on webinars
- write stories of change, best practices, papers, technical briefs, abstracts, reports and proposals as part projects and technical areas
- manage and strengthen relationships with partners and key stakeholders
and will offer :
- Minimum 5 years experience in a Senior level in Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Programme Management
- proven track record in project management / coordination as well as people management
- proven track record in managing in country technical assistants and/or consultants
- good proposal and report writing skills
- a strong network in HIV service delivery
- Master’s degree in Public Health, Nursing or Social Work.
- Ability to travel to extended areas across Sub Saharan Africa.
And will be passionate about:
- contributing to reaching HIV 95-95-95 treatment outcomes
- paediatric and adolescent HIV service delivery
- clinic-community collaboration
- empowering frontline health providers.
If your skills, experience and qualifications meet the above requirements in the NPO field, please send your CV, and current or most recent Salary
Desired Skills:
- HEALTH SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGMENT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Senior Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Well-established and reputable non-profit in this field of HIV and Training.