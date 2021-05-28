SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER at PAEDIATRIC AND ADOLESCENT HIV

May 28, 2021

This well-established, prominent Non-Profit organisation in the field of Paediatric and Adolescent HIV service delivery, in training and development of frontline health providers throughout a number of Sub-Saharan African countries, is looking to appoint a SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER
The successful candidate will :

  • project manage complex multi-disciplinary Paediatric and Adolescent HIV projects, assignments and scope of work, etc.
  • lead technical areas such as developing and supporting implementation of a tool, developing modules and implementing training, and initiate, develop, and lead on webinars
  • write stories of change, best practices, papers, technical briefs, abstracts, reports and proposals as part projects and technical areas
  • manage and strengthen relationships with partners and key stakeholders

and will offer :

  • Minimum 5 years experience in a Senior level in Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Programme Management
  • proven track record in project management / coordination as well as people management
  • proven track record in managing in country technical assistants and/or consultants
  • good proposal and report writing skills
  • a strong network in HIV service delivery
  • Master’s degree in Public Health, Nursing or Social Work.
  • Ability to travel to extended areas across Sub Saharan Africa.

And will be passionate about:

  • contributing to reaching HIV 95-95-95 treatment outcomes
  • paediatric and adolescent HIV service delivery
  • clinic-community collaboration
  • empowering frontline health providers.

If your skills, experience and qualifications meet the above requirements in the NPO field, please send your CV, and current or most recent Salary

Desired Skills:

  • HEALTH SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGMENT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Masters

About The Employer:

Well-established and reputable non-profit in this field of HIV and Training.

