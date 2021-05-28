SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER at PAEDIATRIC AND ADOLESCENT HIV

This well-established, prominent Non-Profit organisation in the field of Paediatric and Adolescent HIV service delivery, in training and development of frontline health providers throughout a number of Sub-Saharan African countries, is looking to appoint a SENIOR PROGRAMME MANAGER

The successful candidate will :

project manage complex multi-disciplinary Paediatric and Adolescent HIV projects, assignments and scope of work, etc.

lead technical areas such as developing and supporting implementation of a tool, developing modules and implementing training, and initiate, develop, and lead on webinars

write stories of change, best practices, papers, technical briefs, abstracts, reports and proposals as part projects and technical areas

manage and strengthen relationships with partners and key stakeholders

and will offer :

Minimum 5 years experience in a Senior level in Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Programme Management

proven track record in project management / coordination as well as people management

proven track record in managing in country technical assistants and/or consultants

good proposal and report writing skills

a strong network in HIV service delivery

Master’s degree in Public Health, Nursing or Social Work.

Ability to travel to extended areas across Sub Saharan Africa.

And will be passionate about:

contributing to reaching HIV 95-95-95 treatment outcomes

paediatric and adolescent HIV service delivery

clinic-community collaboration

empowering frontline health providers.

If your skills, experience and qualifications meet the above requirements in the NPO field, please send your CV, and current or most recent Salary

Desired Skills:

HEALTH SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGMENT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Well-established and reputable non-profit in this field of HIV and Training.

