A well established company in the banking sector is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team based in Johannesburg CBD
The role is a 6 Month contract paying R500 per hour.
Applicants must have the following:
Mandatory Skills
- 5 years plus experience Managing Digital Projects
- Very High work ethic
- Logical thinking
- Person must be structured – Good Co-ordinator
Desired Skills
- Ensuring delivery of all projects within the committed delivery constraints
- Demonstrating a full understanding of the Digital Delivery Pipeline and providing an advisory role as to when the various phases can commence, ensuring all inputs and outputs into those phases are met to ensure a smooth, efficiently driven project is being managed
- Closely aligning with interface streams through the entire delivery lifecycle to ensure sufficient traction and velocity of projects
- Attend and be actively involved in providing feedback in key project meetings
- Effective Communication (written and verbal)
- Stakeholder Management
