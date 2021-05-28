Senior Replenishment Analyst X9 – Wholesale at Massmart

To operate and maintain the system functions & analysis related to the Forecasting and Replenishment system. Implement & recommend changes to the articles being replenished and system or processes that would improve ordering efficiencies, as well as effective implementation of relevant supply chain strategies aligned to in stock KPI’s.

FUNCTIONS / RESPONSIBILITIES:

Check, maintain & update the master data product file for auto-replenishment:

Revise article master parameters for articles on replenishment as defined by the Merch and SC and continuously check that the information on the master data file is up to date & accurate, where there are discrepancies, update the data and where necessary, check with the relevant responsible person e.g planner, MC, etc.

Update master data requirements for articles on replenishment.

Make required changes to replenishment parameters that would eliminate negative impacts on the replenishment run.

Customer liaison: resolve queries from Operations, Merchandise departments and Suppliers:

Analyse the requests to ensure that quantities are appropriate per store & correct the quantities in line with the company’s limits of authority.

Manage the accurate resolution of calls logged by Suppliers, Operations and Merchandise within 24hrs.

Response to be provided to Suppliers, Operations and Merchandise within 48hrs of the call been logged.

Where issues or concerns are identified, escalate to the RPL Manager

Generate, analyse and action reports:

Ensure orders are transmitted electronically to suppliers & verify that they have received them in accordance with the defined planning schedule. Provide vendors with purchase order summary each week following the replenishment run.

Query stores that are placing manual orders for these vendors by running the open purchase order report each week.

Check to ensure that no open purchase orders created at head office remain on the system after three weeks

Run exception reports on SAP/D&F to determine lines that are overstocked & under-stocked.

Check & action any errors from the exception summary report, as required.

Run DSC, service levels, order fill rate & sales analysis per month for each auto replenishment vendor & discuss findings with RPL manger

Forecasting and Replenishment:

Analyse replenishment forecasts relative to the item characteristics, seasonality profiles & trends. Provide feedback & recommendations & implement corrective action.

Interpret the results of calculations performed by the replenishment system. Identify weaknesses in system & parameter set ups affecting the accuracy of forecasts. Provide feedback & recommendations & implement corrective action.

Participate in special project/initiatives that form part of supply chain Optimization.

Identify weaknesses & inefficiencies in replenishment system. Provide input into developing enhancements to the system that would limit risk.

Requirements:

Minimum Academic, Professional Qualifications:

Matric.

Relevant tertiary qualification or Diploma advantageous.

3-6 years procurement experience.

System experience either SAP or JD suite of products and/or other Replenishment systems.

Good and/or excellent Excel knowledge.

Experience in Retail/Supply Chain environments.

Retail experience in an analytical role advantageous.

Computer literate.

Competencies and Skills:

Planning and organizing tasks, resources and activities

Building trust and collaborative relationship with all stakeholders (Internally and externally)

Conflict management

Professional judgment and decision making

Ability to influence and effective communication

Flexibility to professionally adapt to changing demands

Medium level analytical and technical ability

Open and honest communication

Valuing diversity

Live the Massmart values

Pursuing learning opportunities and self-development

Time-Management

Reporting – operational, management and exception reporting

Self-starter with high energy levels

Results driven

Desired Skills:

Procurement

Forecasting and Replenishment

Replenishment systems

SAP

Retail experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

