Signium Africa’s Annelize van Rensburg to chair global board

Global executive search and leadership consulting firm Signium has announced the election of its 2021 board of directors and Annelize van Rensburg, director of executive search at Signium Africa, has been elected the first female chair.

Piotr Pilecki, managing partner in Wroclaw, Poland is elected as the Vice Chair.

“I’m honoured to accept the role,” Van Rensburg says. “We have outstanding firms and people in Signium and I look forward to working with my co-directors to strengthen our market position and identify outstanding leaders for our clients all over the world. Signium has served the industry for 70 years and will continue this legacy with pride.”

Signium also welcomes Felipa Xara-Brasil, senior partner in Lisbon, Portugal; Aleksander Montalbetti, managing partner in Frankfurt, Germany; and David Sebastian Stein, managing partner in Bucharest, Romania as new voting members of the board. Each of the five directors will serve three-year terms.

With her election to chair, Van Rensburg’s previous role is succeeded by Matthew Dallisson, partner in London, UK who has been appointed new consumer practice group leader. Xara-Brasil will remain in her role as financial services practice group leader with a successor to be appointed later this year.

Outgoing Signium board director and vice-chair, Angela Westdorf says: “Signium is building on its industry experience to create a modern, global, client-focused business. I am glad to have served our global organisation on the global board for the past five years with a focus on increasing global collaboration and happily pass the baton over. The five new directors, all elected by Signium members, will provide focused leadership and governance.”