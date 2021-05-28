Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for an experienced Software Developer to design clear and simple solutions, ensure robust code is written and provide guidance in troubleshooting and root cause analysis. You will be responsible for several home-grown systems that are predominantly written in C# and T-SQL.Duties:
- Liaise with senior IT members and build software and processes accordingly
- Design clean and simple solutions
- Ensure that elegant robust code is written
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors
- Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written
- Ensure that build automation scripts are written
- Assist with analysis where required
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or similar
- At least 5 years’ worth of professional development experience
- Strong software design skills
- Strong understanding of software development process
- Proficiency in programming languages (T-SQL, C#)
- Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full SDLC
- Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing
- Critical thinker with good troubleshooting capabilities
- Development using Scala advantageous
- Development for reports in FO / Crystal / SSRS advantageous
- Development of monitoring and alerting in Grafana / Redgate / Dynatrace advantageous