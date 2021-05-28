Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for an experienced Software Developer to design clear and simple solutions, ensure robust code is written and provide guidance in troubleshooting and root cause analysis. You will be responsible for several home-grown systems that are predominantly written in C# and T-SQL.Duties:

Liaise with senior IT members and build software and processes accordingly

Design clean and simple solutions

Ensure that elegant robust code is written

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors

Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written

Ensure that build automation scripts are written

Assist with analysis where required

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or similar

At least 5 years’ worth of professional development experience

Strong software design skills

Strong understanding of software development process

Proficiency in programming languages (T-SQL, C#)

Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full SDLC Including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Critical thinker with good troubleshooting capabilities

Development using Scala advantageous

Development for reports in FO / Crystal / SSRS advantageous

Development of monitoring and alerting in Grafana / Redgate / Dynatrace advantageous

