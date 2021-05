Software Developer (.NET, Azure, ASP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading financial software company based in Gauteng is looking for a Software Developer with C#, Azure, ASP.Net and Azure Devops to join their team.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 years experience in the following Tech Stack:

Microsoft Azure

Azure DevOps

.NET Core

ASP.NET Core MVC

Entity Framework

HTML, CSS, JS (and jQuery)

Microsoft SQL

REST & Soap APIs (JSON & XML)

Knowledge of/or capable of learning:

TypeScript and Angular

