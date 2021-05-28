Specialist: Digital Communications (Website) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To be responsible for coordinating and managing all activity related to the website content, operations and general web presence quality control of Capitec’s Group web sites, including content, links, and all links to other sites and services.
- To contribute to the delivery of analysis, insight and recommendations that influence business decisions and strategy through best practice model development and data insights.
- To ensure that Capitec’s presence online is maintained and following best practice across SEO, Google and MyBusiness.
Experience
Minimum:
3+ yrs experience in a digital environment including:
- Website development, maintenance and communications
- Content Management System experience
- Website analysis / search engine optimisation
Ideal:
- Experience gained in a banking/financial services environment
- Experience gained in a large corporate environment
- Various technology infrastructures (CSS, Firewalls, IDS/IPS, Web-Proxy.)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – Computer Science or Marketing
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Digital marketing platforms and technologies and how content is created and distributed on these channels.
- Understanding of writing, designing, editing, proofing in respect of websites
- Website maintenance
- Installing website updates and bug fixes
- Content management system experience
- Communications practices and principles
- Basic understanding of programming languages
- Stakeholder engagement methods
- Digital communication tools, practices, principles and methods
- Search Engine Optimization
- User experience principles and approaches
- Website risk, compliance and security management
- Analytics
- Content marketing
- Agile methodoloies
Ideal:
- Banking or financial industry knowledge
- Applications software
Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Analytical Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Relating and Networking
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
