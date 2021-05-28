Technical Java Cloud Solutions Architect – Midrand – R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry. The project work is extensive and includes self driving cars and electric powered vehicles.

If you are an experienced (10 plus years commercial experience), and a passionate Solutions Architect, with Backend & Frontend experience and knowledge and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge for the last half of 2021 this may be for you.

The technology environment includes the following:

10+ years commercial coding experience

Backend

Frontend

Java

AWS Cloud

Azure

Openshift

Serverless

Microservice Architecture

User Experience Analysis

Java 7 8 plus

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Python

NodeJS

Ajax

Bootstrap

Webpack

Reference Number for this position is GZ52556 which is a long contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of between R850 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website www .e-merge.co.za for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java 7 8 plus

JavaScript

JEE7

Typescript

Python

NodeJS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position