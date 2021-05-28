TEMP RECEPTION (RECRUITMENT EXP A MUST)

TEMP RECEPTION

Table View R11 500 – R12 000 pm

Boutique Recruitment Company which has been in the area for 25 years, seeks a Temp Support/Receptionist who has worked for a Recruitment Agency/Company (Perm, Contract/Temp), to work in a fast passed environment, which can be quite stressful as it is deadline driven. This job requires someone with a excellent memory and somone who is able to remain calm under pressure. You will do CV cover pages, regrets, make candidate and client appointments, do candidate and client follow ups, reference candidates, vetting, searching/hunting for candidates on social media, Job Boards and Database, referencing and testing of candidates and manage/post/do content/Shares/post adverts on FB, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, do designs/artwork on Canva. You will need min Grade 12, excellent spelling and grammar, fast and accurate typing, have high energy levels, you will need to be extroverted with a can do attitude. You will have to live in the area, have your own car. If you are energetic, friendly, have a can do attitude, good spelling and grammar, live in the area, have a good memory and you are super organised with recruitment experience, mail [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Recruitment

Reception

cv

cover pages

regrets

appointments

social media

referances

good spelling and grammar

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Boutique Recruitment Company which has been in the area for 25 years

Learn more/Apply for this position