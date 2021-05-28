Test Engineer: High Tech Systems at Ntice Search

Xelvin is a Dutch consultancy company specializing in engineering. Xelvin have successfully helped 45 South Africans to obtain great jobs in the Netherlands. They assist you with the entire process from A to Z, VISA, working permit, finding housing, Dutch lessons, Bank account etc. They are currently searching for a Test Engineer (High Tech Systems) to assemble, adjust, test and deliver products or (sub) systems according to agreed specifications and delivery timesThe sector operations within the Twin Scan Factory is responsible for the production of wafer steppers and scanners as well as purchasing and logistics. The production process consists of the most advanced machines within this sector. The Build Operations department is responsible for the assembly and qualification of the various machines and modules of the systems according to strict quality standards.Job Description
- Product:
- Connection of wafer stage to the testing and placement (including a.o. leak testing) of PMs
- Mechanical adjustments
- Functional testing of the wafer stage and / or Position Modules
- Analysis and solving of minor disturbances as well as escalation of major disturbances
- Disconnection of wafer stage and transfer to upstream customer
- Process:
- Plan and prioritize own work
- Report, inform and escalate correctly and timely on progress and status
- Identify structural issues and support Engineering during diagnostics
- Actively seek for relevant knowledge
- Share and train knowledge and skills
RequirementsEducation
- National Diploma or Bachelor in Electrical / Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics or Aerospace Engineering with 1 – 3 years of experience (with assembly and / or test)
Experience
- Hands-on experience in a high-tech production or customer service environment, e.g. electronics, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, aerospace engineering
- Proven affinity with testing / assembling and troubleshooting is essential
Expectations
- Able to work in multi-disciplinary teams within a high-tech environment
- Able to deal with, or even enjoy, high degree of uncertainty and pressure
- Independent, pro-active, flexible team player
- Analytical: Solving problems
- Methodical: Can work according to standard work practices
- Assertiveness: In the lead to process engineering and development
- Eager to learn and expand skills
- Willing to share and train knowledge and skills
- Willing to work in a 7×24 (5 shifts) schedule
- Able to work alone including night shifts
Context of the position
- The Tester Wafer Stage reports to the Team Leader Wafer Stage
