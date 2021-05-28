Test Engineer: High Tech Systems at Ntice Search

Xelvin is a Dutch consultancy company specializing in engineering. Xelvin have successfully helped 45 South Africans to obtain great jobs in the Netherlands. They assist you with the entire process from A to Z, VISA, working permit, finding housing, Dutch lessons, Bank account etc. They are currently searching for a Test Engineer (High Tech Systems) to assemble, adjust, test and deliver products or (sub) systems according to agreed specifications and delivery timesThe sector operations within the Twin Scan Factory is responsible for the production of wafer steppers and scanners as well as purchasing and logistics. The production process consists of the most advanced machines within this sector. The Build Operations department is responsible for the assembly and qualification of the various machines and modules of the systems according to strict quality standards.Job Description

Product: Connection of wafer stage to the testing and placement (including a.o. leak testing) of PMs Mechanical adjustments Functional testing of the wafer stage and / or Position Modules Analysis and solving of minor disturbances as well as escalation of major disturbances Disconnection of wafer stage and transfer to upstream customer Process: Plan and prioritize own work Report, inform and escalate correctly and timely on progress and status Identify structural issues and support Engineering during diagnostics Actively seek for relevant knowledge Share and train knowledge and skills



RequirementsEducation

National Diploma or Bachelor in Electrical / Electronics, Mechanical, Mechatronics or Aerospace Engineering with 1 – 3 years of experience (with assembly and / or test)

Experience

Hands-on experience in a high-tech production or customer service environment, e.g. electronics, mechanical engineering, mechatronics, aerospace engineering

Proven affinity with testing / assembling and troubleshooting is essential

Expectations

Able to work in multi-disciplinary teams within a high-tech environment

Able to deal with, or even enjoy, high degree of uncertainty and pressure

Independent, pro-active, flexible team player

Analytical: Solving problems

Methodical: Can work according to standard work practices

Assertiveness: In the lead to process engineering and development

Eager to learn and expand skills

Willing to share and train knowledge and skills

Willing to work in a 7×24 (5 shifts) schedule

Able to work alone including night shifts

Context of the position

The Tester Wafer Stage reports to the Team Leader Wafer Stage

Take a look at or international recruitment movie: [URL Removed] story of Matthew Grundil: Moving overseas to make dreams come true – [URL Removed]

