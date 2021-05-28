Job Description:
Trainee Parts Salesperson/Parts Interpreter
-Entry level position
-Suit a young person (19-25 year old) who is willing to be trained as a Parts Sales person/Parts interpreter
-Must be energetic, dynamic, and able to work as part of a team
Duties:
-Sell spares/parts to walk-in customers
-Quotes, follow up
-Provide excellent Customer Service
Training:
-From 6 to 12 months (very little sales when training)
-First train as a storeman receive stock, check stock, bining (pack stock onto correct shelf or area), pick stock for delivery, understand stock codes
-Learn to use the catalogues on PC
Job Requirements:
-Grade 12,
-Computer literate
– Have good numeracy skills
– Accurate
-1-2 years work experience
-organized
-good people skills
Hours:
-Mon- Fri: 7.30 to 17h00
-Sat: 08h00 to 13h00