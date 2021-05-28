Trainee Parts Salesperson

Job Description:

Trainee Parts Salesperson/Parts Interpreter

-Entry level position

-Suit a young person (19-25 year old) who is willing to be trained as a Parts Sales person/Parts interpreter

-Must be energetic, dynamic, and able to work as part of a team

Duties:

-Sell spares/parts to walk-in customers

-Quotes, follow up

-Provide excellent Customer Service

Training:

-From 6 to 12 months (very little sales when training)

-First train as a storeman receive stock, check stock, bining (pack stock onto correct shelf or area), pick stock for delivery, understand stock codes

-Learn to use the catalogues on PC

Job Requirements:

-Grade 12,

-Computer literate

– Have good numeracy skills

– Accurate

-1-2 years work experience

-organized

-good people skills

Hours:

-Mon- Fri: 7.30 to 17h00

-Sat: 08h00 to 13h00

