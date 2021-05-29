3PL Supply Chain Manager JHB

Our client, a leading international FMCG company seeks a Supply Chain Manager to join their team based in Johannesburg. The Supply Chain Relationship Manager will be responsible for managing the long term successful relationship between third party logistics partners while ensuring continuous operational improvements through teamwork and the use of data driven key performance metrics. This position will also be the responsible liaison to ensure that timely, accurate and clear communications occur between both parties electronically, in-writing and verbally.

Responsibilities:

Work productively and collaboratively with client’s 3PL operator(s) with the purpose of supporting the 3PL to meet and/or exceed specific and pre-defined performance indicators.

Spearhead and own the direct engagement with the 3PL of service level agreements, and distribution and fulfilment KPI’s.

Evaluate and lead automation and system improvements across all channels of the Logistics function

Evaluate emerging business needs and act to address near-term, and long-term, opportunities to improve service, reduce costs across the logistics network.

Effectively communicate key operational information to leadership team. Deliver engaging, informative and well organized presentations internally and externally

Responsible for overseeing the daily performance of the 3PL team including but not limited to: organizing, directing and training the 3PL(where applicable).

Communicate clearly and effectively with internal warehouse team and 3PL on a daily basis providing both strategic and tactical direction, including forecasted order/unit volumes.

Assist in the development, refinement, validation and completions of all warehouse projects and ensure they are completed on time and on budget

Ensure that the 3PL monthly billings are accurate and in line with contractual agreements. Take immediate action when inaccuracies are identified.

Work closely with the Customer Services team to identify and resolve issues within the fulfilment network as reported by our customers. Provide analysis of errors/issues by type and owner and create action plans to minimize/eliminate waste.

Responsible for reverse logistics processes (returns from customer, returns to supplier)

Work closely with the Product Managers and Supply Chain teams on new product launch planning and execution requirements for distribution.

Strategic Supply Chain Development

Transformation & Strategic Procurement

Requirements:

Minimum Supply Chain degree or related

5 years experience in similar role

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Supply Chain Management

third party logistics management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

