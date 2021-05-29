Campus Manager Bryanston

Our client, a leading name in the Education sector seeks a dynamic Campus Manager to join their team, based in Bryanston. The successful incumbent must minimum Honours qualification with at least 5- 10 years extensive experience in Campus Management and Business operations. The Campus Manager serves as a senior operation official at the campus and reports directly to the Business Unit Managing Director. The Campus Manager is also responsible for the creation and maintenance of a campus environment that is supportive of a high quality, safe and delightful educational experience. These include, but not limited to, supervision of service and support staff, facilities management and integration with group resources to support overall campus management and student events. The Campus Manager is responsible for the overall campus experience in and out of the classroom. Campus Managers are also expected to participate in all sales and brand building activities, fee collection and other activities as required by the group.

Key Duties:

Overall responsibility for the campus to creation of a supportive of a quality educational experience as well as creating and maintains a positive campus culture that ensures the campus continued excellence.

In partnership with other campus managers, ensure uniformity of on campus experience across all campuses

Main point of contact for all student related queries on campus.

Together with the Registrar and other group resources, provides pastoral care for students

Jointly plan, organize and oversee school open days and related events.

Select and register the projected number of full time and part time students.

Support the group Registrar to maintain all student files, reports, and records accurately and provide such records/reports to management, group executives timeously or when required.

Manage all parent engagements with the support of group resources where required

Support all group level communications and initiatives

Establishes, maintains, and promotes the practice of leadership through frequent communications with management

Supports the overall student recruitment and marketing activities at the campus and oversee the student recruitment and marketing function in close collaboration with the Business Development Executive and management

Appropriately addresses and resolves all staff and student operational issues that arise and escalates issues accordingly

Ensure that all staff operate ethically within established policies and procedures and that the mission and code of conduct are fully upheld.

Leads campus-staff meetings and is responsible for promoting and ensuring effective campus wide communication.

Manages and evaluates campus-level operational/ support staff and ensures they are aware of the performance expectations in the appropriate area of responsibility.

In partnership with the Group Registrar, prepares accordingly for Academic (CHE/DHET) audits and attends to operational issues identified in external audit reports.

Manage campus P&L.

Maintains inventory of all property and equipment at the campus and conducts periodic checks as required / directed.

Manages Information Technology related support to the campus and co-ordinates seamless support between academics, support staff and IT and Facilities Support Manager.

Represent the campus where and when required and necessary, in community activities and organizations relating to higher education, including developing and maintaining the relationships with corporate partners and the student community.

Any other relevant duties deemed necessary through consultation or as specified by the Group CEO and Group CAO.

Promote and manage campus staff development

Manage the planning and implementation of academic and non-academic events. (Graduation, showcase, student and staff gatherings etc)

Ensure 100% alignment between business and system processes including but not limited to sales, finance and academics.

Skills Required:

Knowledge of the advertising and marketing communication industry

Experience in a similar position at another tertiary institution

Experience in the operations management of a similar business or professional services firm

Hons Degree in management / related discipline

5+ years management experience

Operations Management

Project management skills

Negotiating skills

Knowledge of the higher education environment and relevant legislation

Good oral and written Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Ability to work under pressure with integrity

Ability to follow through to ensure that tasks are completed by due date

Ability to work outside office hours when necessary

Computer Skills (Microsoft Excel)

People centricity skills

Ability to work with diverse staff and student

Coaching and mentoring skills

Excel

Managing P&L for the campus

