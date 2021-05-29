Commercial Accounts Manager – Sales

Purpose

Responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in assigned area. Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to assigned and newly obtained commercial Accounts (SMB Accounts). This position is pivotal to the growth of the commercial accounts, requiring interface with Enterprise account counterparts as required.

Required Skills

Grade 12 or relevant qualification (compulsory)

Relevant diploma or degree (advantageous)

3+ years’ experience in a sales role within the office automation/IT industry

Strong understanding of customer requirements and market dynamics

Excellent sales and negotiation skills

Good business acumen

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Must be deadline driven and be able to work under pressure

Show high levels of drive, energy and enthusiasm

Key Performance Indicators

Strong ability to hunt for new Commercial business and to on-board new clients by selling a diverse range of products including complex software solutions with longer sales cycles. Having a strong contact base of clients will be advantageous

Growth of any assigned commercial accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets

Successful market planning, business development and implementation of opportunities

Development of market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts

Establishment of solutions to match current and future customer needs

Desired Skills:

Software Sales Experience

Account management

sales

office automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position