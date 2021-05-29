Commercial Accounts Manager – Sales

Purpose
Responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in assigned area. Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to assigned and newly obtained commercial Accounts (SMB Accounts). This position is pivotal to the growth of the commercial accounts, requiring interface with Enterprise account counterparts as required.
Required Skills
Grade 12 or relevant qualification (compulsory)
Relevant diploma or degree (advantageous)
3+ years’ experience in a sales role within the office automation/IT industry
Strong understanding of customer requirements and market dynamics
Excellent sales and negotiation skills
Good business acumen
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Must be deadline driven and be able to work under pressure
Show high levels of drive, energy and enthusiasm
Key Performance Indicators
Strong ability to hunt for new Commercial business and to on-board new clients by selling a diverse range of products including complex software solutions with longer sales cycles. Having a strong contact base of clients will be advantageous
Growth of any assigned commercial accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets
Successful market planning, business development and implementation of opportunities
Development of market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts
Establishment of solutions to match current and future customer needs
Desired Skills:
- Software Sales Experience
- Account management
- sales
- office automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years