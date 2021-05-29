Contract – Senior Accountant /Fin Controller

Our client, a leading international FMCG company based in Durban seeks a dynamic and experienced Contract – Senior Accountant /Fin Controller to join their team. The purpose of the role is to lead the Finance team in day to day overall Accounting and all ex- and internal Reporting activities based on AX and HFM IT infrastructure.

Requirements:

Minimum Bcom Degree – Accounting, Honours advantageous

5 – 7 years experience in a similar role

* Advanced MS Excel

Points that need additional attention in this role are the following and therefore it would be helpful to have experience and skills in these fields:

a. Financial Controls & Compliance (FC&C).

b. SOX.

c. Soft skills- An outwards looking personality combined with a solid financial background would therefore be required.

d. Organisational skills .

