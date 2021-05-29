Our client, a leading international FMCG company based in Durban seeks a dynamic and experienced Contract – Senior Accountant /Fin Controller to join their team. The purpose of the role is to lead the Finance team in day to day overall Accounting and all ex- and internal Reporting activities based on AX and HFM IT infrastructure.
Requirements:
Minimum Bcom Degree – Accounting, Honours advantageous
5 – 7 years experience in a similar role
* Advanced MS Excel
Points that need additional attention in this role are the following and therefore it would be helpful to have experience and skills in these fields:
a. Financial Controls & Compliance (FC&C).
b. SOX.
c. Soft skills- An outwards looking personality combined with a solid financial background would therefore be required.
d. Organisational skills .
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
