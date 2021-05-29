Embedded Developer

Embedded Firmware Developer / Electronic Hardware Engineer

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

The company is a solar microgrid developer with operations in South Africa and Zambia.

Role

As Hardware Engineer you will lead the development and refinement of the companies smart meter hardware. This will include PCB design and prototyping, component selection, any other hardware design considerations resulting from these redesigns. The core requirement for any changes you enact will be to improve resiliency of the system, which enables more certain revenue collection and customer satisfaction. You will also drive the firmware development either yourself, or by outsourcing to sub-contractors. Furthermore you will lead the development and integration of a LoRa based wireless connectivity functionality for smart meters to enable low latency logging, and control remote control.

A strong background in electronics hardware design and engineering is required as is experience coding in embedded C. A working knowledge of LoRa or other low power wireless connectivity technologies is preferable.

Responsibilities

Development, design and prototyping of smart meter hardware

Integration of low power wireless communication module and infrastructure

Increase resilience of smart grid hardware

Firmware adaptation for improved stability and user interface

Further integrations with existing infrastructure – power system, Android app, CMS

Requirements

? Electrical engineering, computer science, mechatronics or similar university degree

? 3-4 years relevant work experience

? Experience in designing, prototyping and building electronic hardware

? Experience coding in Embedded C

? Wireless communications experience is beneficial

? Hard working, innovative and ability to solve complex problems

? Highly organized and detail oriented

? Good communicator in English, both written and verbal

Personal development opportunities

? A fast-paced environment where constant change is the norm and individual

initiative-taking is encouraged.

? Contributing to rural electrification in Africa.

? Building a clean energy future.

? A passion for organization, details, and precision in all you do.

Compensation and benefits

? R45, 000 – R60, 000 (depending on experience)

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Computer Science

Designing electronic hardware

Embedded C

Wireless Communication

Firmware

Solar

Electronic Engineering

lora

Embedded Software

About The Employer:

Solar Company in JHB

