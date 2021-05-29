Enterprise Account Manager – Sales

Purpose
Responsible for the maintenance and growth of revenue, and relationship management with respect to assigned and newly obtained Enterprise Accounts. This position is pivotal to the growth of the enterprise accounts, requiring interface with Enterprise account counterparts as required.
Required Skills
Minimum 5 years experience in the Office Automation, complex software solutions sales or similar industry
Minimum 5 years in a senior sales environment
Previous experience in Multinational corporate environment an advantage
Having an existing enterprise customer base and relationships with enterprise customers will be advantageous
Knowledge and understanding of Project management
Customer Account Management at a regional/national level Internal
Strong business acumen with the ability to influence outcomes across multiple regional locations
Leadership and people management capability through effective communication
Excellent financial and process analytical skills
Ability to work effectively in a customer driven deadline environment
Boardroom level presentation skills
Exceptional computer skills including but not limited to Excel, PowerPoint & Word
Key Performance Indicators
Strong ability to hunt for new enterprise business and to on-board new clients by selling a diverse range of products including complex software solutions with long sales cycles.
Having a strong contact base of clients will be advantageous
Growth of the assigned Enterprise accounts and delivery of revenue and profit in line with agreed targets
Successful market planning, business development and implementation of Enterprise opportunities, from initial opportunity creation to establishment of new South African Enterprise accounts
Development of market capabilities, including analysis of business opportunities for assigned accounts.
Establishment of solutions to match current and future customer needs
Desired Skills:
- Software Sales Experience
- Account management
- sales
- office automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years