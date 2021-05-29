Head Global Accounts (Sales Manager)

Purpose

To execute strategic direction and management, ensuring that the Global Account sales targets and budgeted growth are achieved nationally.

Required Skills

Grade 12 (Essential)

Related tertiary qualification

Between 5 and 10 years’ experience working in a senior account role within the global space. Global Account experience will be advantageous

Experience in closing Global client deals, including large and complex business case and understanding of complex P&Ls

Experience in Global Account business transactions: knowledge around legal, regulatory, commercial and operational considerations in large global businesses

Ability to articulate and execute strategic vision and planning provided by executive management team

Demonstrates Perspective. Displays a deep understanding of key business trends and the organization’s position within the business environment

Demonstrated ability to understand the business requirements of the customer and build solutions that addresses the business needs

People management skills – ability to lead, develop, coach, motivate and handle conflict

Excellent communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written

Excellent numeric, qualitative and analytical skills

Strive for good deals and overall profitable deals & increase long term relationships

with clients and display total commitment to customer & service satisfaction

Increase market coverage & prospecting intensity

Have decision-making & problem-solving ability, and administrative skills

Should be able to work well under pressure and handle a busy workload

Display qualities of professionalism with regard to time keeping, dress code and conduct

Exceptional honesty & integrity

Totally Focused on Sales Targets with high closing ratios

Show high levels of drive, energy & enthusiasm

Understand and make use of appropriate incentives, bonuses and activities to boost sales

Good hiring practices

Be able to take decisive action when dealing with sales staff that are unable to perform to the required standards

Discipline staff in the appropriate manner, facilitate Feedback and Course Correction through coaching counseling & personal appraisal

Act promptly when issues of conflict arise within the team, no perceptions of favoritism

Reduce Sales staff turnover

Sales process knowledge & strong account management know how, creating & utilizing sales process controls & procedures

Identify internal process and interdepartmental challenges and find and propose solutions to these challenges

Required to travel often

Key Performance Indicators

Develop and deploy objectives and key results (OKR’s) for the Global Account team to increase market share, revenue and profitability that will include tracking and measuring daily, weekly and monthly sales and client contact activities.

Drive the team to create a strong pipeline and accurate and reliable sales forecast.

Drive the team to move away from traditional office automation sales approaches and to enable the evolution for their Sales teams in offering existing and new, innovative software applications to both our existing client base and selected new target growth areas.

Take responsibility of key and/or complex business development leads, building relationships with stakeholders, and negotiating and closing these deals.

Prepare accurate sales forecasts, account status reports, and recommendations to enhance account growth and revenue potential.

Ensure proper qualification of sales leads/opportunities and provide high quality opportunity management during all phases of the sales cycle. Identify customer requirements that may necessitate customized and complex solutions to cross sell and increase wallet share on each account.

Identify and propose new products to on-board to supply to the changing demands of the customers to compete across all lines of business.

Recruit top sales talent and develop a high-performing, results oriented sales team with an entrepreneurial spirit

Meet/exceed monthly, quarterly and annual sales targets and forecasts

Develop a high-energy team spirit, coaching and motivating the Global Account Managers to succeed.

Manage the performance and development of staff

Build deep understanding of the customer’s business and industry / vertical market

Lead, manage and develop the Global Account team, ensuring monthly targets are achieved and employees’ skills are developed and utilized

Manage the expense budget for the Global Account team

Write monthly sales reports for the Global Account team

Desired Skills:

Software Sales Experience

Account management

sales

office automation

sales management

Global accounts

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Learn more/Apply for this position