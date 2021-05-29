Help Desk Service Technician – Ballito KZN
We are looking for a competent Help desk service technician to provide fast and useful technical assistance on IoT, Infrastructure and Connectivity systems. You will answer queries on basic technical issues and offer advice to solve them.
An excellent Help desk technician must have good technical knowledge and be able to communicate effectively to understand the problem and explain its solution. They must also be customer-oriented and patient to deal with difficult customers.
The goal is to create value for clients that will help preserve the company’s reputation and business.
Requirements
- Proven experience as a help desk technician or other customer support role
- Reliable transport
- Must live in a 30km radius to Ballito
- Helpdesk experience with Bicom or HIKVision is preferred
- Good understanding of Networking, Hosted Pbx and Cloud
- Experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft essential
- Tech savvy with working knowledge of Networks (LAN, WAN, LTE, Fibre and Microwave), databases and remote control
- Good understanding of computer systems, mobile devices and other tech products
- Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues
- Proficiency in English
- Excellent communication skills
- Customer-oriented and cool-tempered
- BSc/BA in IT, Computer Science, Diploma: IT Network Design & Administration or relevant field
Primary responsibilities
- Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
- Perform remote troubleshooting through diagnostic techniques and pertinent questions
- Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers
- Walk the customer through the problem-solving process
- Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel
- Provide accurate information on products or services
- Record events and problems and their resolution in logs
- Follow-up and update customer status and information
- Pass on any feedback or suggestions by customers to the appropriate internal team
- Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures
CTC R12, 000 pm – [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Helpdesk support
- IT
- Bicom
- HIK Vision
- Microsoft 365
- Hosted PBX
- Cloud
- HelpDesk Experience
- Networking
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration