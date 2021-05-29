Production Syspro Supervisor

A well established company is looking for a Production Syspro Supervisor

Qualifications

Grade 12

Certificate in accounting

Minimum of 2 years Syspro user experience

Warehouse/ Stores, Stock issuing and receiving, stock taking

Computer Literate

Accuracy is vital

Excellent communication and organisational skills

Attention to detail, manage pressure and prioritise daily tasks and investigate variances

Committed to meeting strict deadlines

Desired Skills

Ability to work effectively and collaboratively in teams

Effective communication both written and verbal skills

Mature with good emotional stability and ability to work under pressure

Good interpersonal skills and take direction well

Analytical, Numerical and administration skills

Organised and focused

Follow through and meet all deadlines daily

Proactive in identifying and solving of problems in a timely manner

Flexibility- need to be able to accommodate change of plans on short notice and be willing to work shifts including weekends when needed

Effectively investigate any variances and find route cause and resolve with supervisor or manager on shift

Job Cards

Stock Control

Maintaining a filing system

Syspro Training

Other duties or reasonable relevant functions

Team player

