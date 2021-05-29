Production Syspro Supervisor

May 29, 2021

A well established company is looking for a Production Syspro Supervisor

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Certificate in accounting
  • Minimum of 2 years Syspro user experience
  • Warehouse/ Stores, Stock issuing and receiving, stock taking
  • Computer Literate
  • Accuracy is vital
  • Excellent communication and organisational skills
  • Attention to detail, manage pressure and prioritise daily tasks and investigate variances
  • Committed to meeting strict deadlines

Desired Skills

  • Ability to work effectively and collaboratively in teams
  • Effective communication both written and verbal skills
  • Mature with good emotional stability and ability to work under pressure
  • Good interpersonal skills and take direction well
  • Analytical, Numerical and administration skills
  • Organised and focused
  • Follow through and meet all deadlines daily
  • Proactive in identifying and solving of problems in a timely manner
  • Flexibility- need to be able to accommodate change of plans on short notice and be willing to work shifts including weekends when needed
  • Effectively investigate any variances and find route cause and resolve with supervisor or manager on shift
  • Job Cards
  • Stock Control
  • Maintaining a filing system
  • Syspro Training
  • Other duties or reasonable relevant functions
  • Team player

