A well established company is looking for a Production Syspro Supervisor
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Certificate in accounting
- Minimum of 2 years Syspro user experience
- Warehouse/ Stores, Stock issuing and receiving, stock taking
- Computer Literate
- Accuracy is vital
- Excellent communication and organisational skills
- Attention to detail, manage pressure and prioritise daily tasks and investigate variances
- Committed to meeting strict deadlines
Desired Skills
- Ability to work effectively and collaboratively in teams
- Effective communication both written and verbal skills
- Mature with good emotional stability and ability to work under pressure
- Good interpersonal skills and take direction well
- Analytical, Numerical and administration skills
- Organised and focused
- Follow through and meet all deadlines daily
- Proactive in identifying and solving of problems in a timely manner
- Flexibility- need to be able to accommodate change of plans on short notice and be willing to work shifts including weekends when needed
- Effectively investigate any variances and find route cause and resolve with supervisor or manager on shift
- Job Cards
- Stock Control
- Maintaining a filing system
- Syspro Training
- Other duties or reasonable relevant functions
- Team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate