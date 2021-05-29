Sales and Marketing Executive at Asbes Away

Asbes Away / Gutter Renovations is looking for a young and dynamic male person to join our marketing and sales team. The person we are looking for must already possess of relevant qualifications and some job experience. Typical tasks and responsibilities are:
- Identify and explore business opportunities
- (Sales) Prepare and present product and service solutions to clients
- Establish contact and develop relationships with prospective clients and recommending solutions.
- Maintain relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance
- Identify product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors.
- Prepare reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information.
- Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing company standards.
- Maintain professional and technical knowledge by reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices
- Contribute to team effort by assisting work teams with project management.
- Facilitate follow-up with clients to ensure sales and delivery success
Desired Skills:
- Market prospecting and analysis
- Client Relationship Management
- Presentation Skills
- Problem analysis and solutioning
- Project Management
- People Management
- business financial management
- Negotiating client solutions
- Managing sales targets
- Preparing and maintaining business- and product profiles
- Maintenance of business web sites and google adds
- Developing market and sales strategies
- creative thinking
- Independent functioning
- Excel and PowerPoint skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Asbes Away is a young dynamic company which operates in the construction industry in the Western Cape. It is part of a company group which also offers exposure and opportunities across the companies. The company has a zero staff turnover rate and a proud client satisfaction history. The company currently mainly concentrates on hazardous waste removal and demolition, but is busy expanding the scope of its current strategies to include other lucrative market opportunities.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Company Vehicle
- Annual Bonus
- Performance Bonus