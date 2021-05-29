Sales and Marketing Executive at Asbes Away

Asbes Away / Gutter Renovations is looking for a young and dynamic male person to join our marketing and sales team. The person we are looking for must already possess of relevant qualifications and some job experience. Typical tasks and responsibilities are:

Identify and explore business opportunities

(Sales) Prepare and present product and service solutions to clients

Establish contact and develop relationships with prospective clients and recommending solutions.

Maintain relationships with clients by providing support, information, and guidance

Identify product improvements or new products by remaining current on industry trends, market activities, and competitors.

Prepare reports by collecting, analysing, and summarising information.

Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing company standards.

Maintain professional and technical knowledge by reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices

Contribute to team effort by assisting work teams with project management.

Facilitate follow-up with clients to ensure sales and delivery success

Desired Skills:

Market prospecting and analysis

Client Relationship Management

Presentation Skills

Problem analysis and solutioning

Project Management

People Management

business financial management

Negotiating client solutions

Managing sales targets

Preparing and maintaining business- and product profiles

Maintenance of business web sites and google adds

Developing market and sales strategies

creative thinking

Independent functioning

Excel and PowerPoint skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Asbes Away is a young dynamic company which operates in the construction industry in the Western Cape. It is part of a company group which also offers exposure and opportunities across the companies. The company has a zero staff turnover rate and a proud client satisfaction history. The company currently mainly concentrates on hazardous waste removal and demolition, but is busy expanding the scope of its current strategies to include other lucrative market opportunities.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Company Vehicle

Annual Bonus

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position