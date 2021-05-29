Senior Artisan – Millwright

A leading Meat Processing Plant is looking to appoint a qualified Millwright to do General Maintenance at all facilities

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Qualified Millwright

Experience

  • Preferable 5 years’ experience on a FMCG plant

Functional Competencies

  • Electrical maintenance
  • Mechanical maintenance
  • Piping and plumbing
  • OSH Act
  • Food safety

The role will enatail:

Planned Maintenance

  • Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance work
  • Ensure Job cards issued are completed
  • Effective turnaround time of Corrective and Preventive maintenance work issued
  • Ensuring Job cards are completed correctly
  • Maintenance check sheets are returned and completed accurately

Unplanned Maintenance

  • Response time to breakdowns reported
  • Reporting of Downtime details accurately

General

  • Ownership of designated facility
  • Ensure area of responsibility is of company standards
  • Report any deviance of Policies and procedures
  • Available to work overtime as per company operational requirements
  • No “Rework” of jobs completed
  • No leaks on any equipment (oil, water and compressed air)

Standby

  • Availability for Standby as per roaster
  • Adequate response time to callouts
  • Completing standby form with accurate details

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Maintenance
  • Mechanical Maintenance
  • Piping
  • Plumbing
  • Food Safety
  • OSH Act

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

