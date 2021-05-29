Senior Artisan – Millwright

A leading Meat Processing Plant is looking to appoint a qualified Millwright to do General Maintenance at all facilities
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Qualified Millwright
Experience
- Preferable 5 years’ experience on a FMCG plant
Functional Competencies
- Electrical maintenance
- Mechanical maintenance
- Piping and plumbing
- OSH Act
- Food safety
The role will enatail:
Planned Maintenance
- Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance work
- Ensure Job cards issued are completed
- Effective turnaround time of Corrective and Preventive maintenance work issued
- Ensuring Job cards are completed correctly
- Maintenance check sheets are returned and completed accurately
Unplanned Maintenance
- Response time to breakdowns reported
- Reporting of Downtime details accurately
General
- Ownership of designated facility
- Ensure area of responsibility is of company standards
- Report any deviance of Policies and procedures
- Available to work overtime as per company operational requirements
- No “Rework” of jobs completed
- No leaks on any equipment (oil, water and compressed air)
Standby
- Availability for Standby as per roaster
- Adequate response time to callouts
- Completing standby form with accurate details
