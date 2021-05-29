Senior Artisan – Millwright

A leading Meat Processing Plant is looking to appoint a qualified Millwright to do General Maintenance at all facilities

Qualifications

Grade 12

Qualified Millwright

Experience

Preferable 5 years’ experience on a FMCG plant

Functional Competencies

Electrical maintenance

Mechanical maintenance

Piping and plumbing

OSH Act

Food safety

The role will enatail:

Planned Maintenance

Carry out preventive and corrective maintenance work

Ensure Job cards issued are completed

Effective turnaround time of Corrective and Preventive maintenance work issued

Ensuring Job cards are completed correctly

Maintenance check sheets are returned and completed accurately

Unplanned Maintenance

Response time to breakdowns reported

Reporting of Downtime details accurately

General

Ownership of designated facility

Ensure area of responsibility is of company standards

Report any deviance of Policies and procedures

Available to work overtime as per company operational requirements

No “Rework” of jobs completed

No leaks on any equipment (oil, water and compressed air)

Standby

Availability for Standby as per roaster

Adequate response time to callouts

Completing standby form with accurate details

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

