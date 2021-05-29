URGENT VACANCY!!
POSITION: SENIOR IT AUDITOR in PRETORIA
SALARY: R 1 066 800 CTC PA
Your Experience in the following is VITAL:
- Database Audits
- Operating system security audits
- Network security audits (e.g. firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc.)
CRITICAL COMPETENCIES
- Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury Regulations
- Knowledge of best practice frameworks such as COBIT, King IV, ITIL and ISO 27001 among others
- Experience in performing audits within the Financial Services Sector or State-Owned Enterprises environments
- Experience in performing application controls reviews, general computer controls, IT governance Audits, and Data Analytics in addition to other tasks.
- Experience in performing Database security, Operating System security, and network security Audits in addition to other tasks
- Excellent communication skills
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- BCom or Honours degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Business Science or a related discipline
- 5 years relevant working experience
- 3 years’ experience must be in a SENIOR/ Supervisory role
- CISA certification Required
CLOSING: 15h00 on Monday 31 May 2021
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Perform audits allocated by the Audit Manager in line with approved annual audit plan while complying with relevant internal audit standards.
- Assist the Audit Manager in preparing the risk universe and risk-based audit plans
- Assist audit clients in understanding and remedying their internal control shortcomings
- Perform ad-hoc assignments allocated by the Audit Manager
- Provide supervision and coaching to lower-level Auditors
- Perform effective follow ups on audit findings and prepare appropriate reports
- Researching and providing thought leadership on governance, risk management and internal controls
- Excellent report writing skills
- Negotiation Skills
- Time management
- Performance and Result oriented
- Ability to deal with pressure/stress
- Problem solving
- Customer service orientated
- Strong analytical and numerical skills
- Ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks
- Strong organizational and project management skills
- Ability to build and maintain relationships with peers and management.

Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
THIS IS AN URGENT VACANCY CLOSING ON MONDAY AT 15HOO ON 31 MAY 2021