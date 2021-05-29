SENIOR IT AUDITOR

May 29, 2021

POSITION: SENIOR IT AUDITOR in PRETORIA

SALARY: R 1 066 800 CTC PA

Your Experience in the following is VITAL:

  1. Database Audits
  2. Operating system security audits
  3. Network security audits (e.g. firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc.)

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

  • Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury Regulations
  • Knowledge of best practice frameworks such as COBIT, King IV, ITIL and ISO 27001 among others
  • Experience in performing audits within the Financial Services Sector or State-Owned Enterprises environments
  • Experience in performing application controls reviews, general computer controls, IT governance Audits, and Data Analytics in addition to other tasks.
  • Experience in performing Database security, Operating System security, and network security Audits in addition to other tasks
  • Excellent communication skills

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12
  • BCom or Honours degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Business Science or a related discipline
  • 5 years relevant working experience
  • 3 years’ experience must be in a SENIOR/ Supervisory role
  • CISA certification Required

Call Shashi on [Phone Number Removed]; or email CV urgently to [Email Address Removed] – CLOSING: 15h00 on Monday 31 May 2021

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Perform audits allocated by the Audit Manager in line with approved annual audit plan while complying with relevant internal audit standards.
  • Assist the Audit Manager in preparing the risk universe and risk-based audit plans
  • Assist audit clients in understanding and remedying their internal control shortcomings
  • Perform ad-hoc assignments allocated by the Audit Manager
  • Provide supervision and coaching to lower-level Auditors
  • Perform effective follow ups on audit findings and prepare appropriate reports
  • Researching and providing thought leadership on governance, risk management and internal controls

TO APPLY: Email your Updated CV to [Email Address Removed]

About The Employer:

