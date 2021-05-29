SENIOR IT AUDITOR

POSITION: SENIOR IT AUDITOR in PRETORIA

SALARY: R 1 066 800 CTC PA

Your Experience in the following is VITAL:

Database Audits Operating system security audits Network security audits (e.g. firewalls, routers, VPNs, etc.)

CRITICAL COMPETENCIES

Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury Regulations

Knowledge of best practice frameworks such as COBIT, King IV, ITIL and ISO 27001 among others

Experience in performing audits within the Financial Services Sector or State-Owned Enterprises environments

Experience in performing application controls reviews, general computer controls, IT governance Audits, and Data Analytics in addition to other tasks.

Experience in performing Database security, Operating System security, and network security Audits in addition to other tasks

Excellent communication skills

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

BCom or Honours degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Business Science or a related discipline

5 years relevant working experience

3 years’ experience must be in a SENIOR/ Supervisory role

CISA certification Required

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Perform audits allocated by the Audit Manager in line with approved annual audit plan while complying with relevant internal audit standards.

Assist the Audit Manager in preparing the risk universe and risk-based audit plans

Assist audit clients in understanding and remedying their internal control shortcomings

Perform ad-hoc assignments allocated by the Audit Manager

Provide supervision and coaching to lower-level Auditors

Perform effective follow ups on audit findings and prepare appropriate reports

Researching and providing thought leadership on governance, risk management and internal controls

Excellent report writing skills

Negotiation Skills

Time management

Performance and Result oriented

Ability to deal with pressure/stress

Problem solving

Customer service orientated

Strong analytical and numerical skills

Ability to multi-task and prioritise tasks

Strong organizational and project management skills

Ability to build and maintain relationships with peers and management.

