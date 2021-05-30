General Manager Technical

POSITION : HEAD OF FACILITIES
LOCATION : NORTHERN SUBURBS, CAPE TOWN
SALARY : MARKET RELATED
Main purpose of the role:
To apply insight and understanding to the general operational areas within the business. Manage operational and financial performance and to contribute to building the client base and portfolio. Ensure strategic client retention solutions and integrate these with the sales, business development, service excellence and people management processes. To ensure a culture that focuses on business development, relationship building, client retention and service excellence.
Key Skills and Experience
- Grade 12/Matric completed
- Relevant Diploma/National Diploma/Degree
- Min 5 year expertise at senior management level in leading large teams of professionals and staff
- Good knowledge of soft and Technical skills in a Property and Facilities Management environment
- Good understanding of legislation and legal requirements of corporate operations
- General business acumen, and good understanding of corporate governance requirements and applications
- Profit driven
- Sound knowledge of generating, maintaining, and managing contracts and SLAs
- Experience in drafting business plans and marketing plans
- Good financial experience in generating budgets, financials and income statements
- Experienced in generating KPIs and delivering on them
- Good understanding of Corporate structuring, grading and staff deployment skills
- Understanding of Employment Equity and Labour Relations
- Understanding of financial accounting and billing systems and structures
- Understanding of IT and operational IT requirements
Key Accountabilities
- Manage Contracts
- Grow Clients and new Business/Contracts.
- Develop certain Marketing material.
- Implement and maintain Quality standards.
- Staff Management
- Manage Various Operations Functions such as:-
- Health and Safety
- Manage Policies and Procedures
- Development and implementation of the quality management system and continually improving its effectiveness.
