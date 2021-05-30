Research Specialist at Financial and Fiscal Commission

FINANCIAL AND FISCAL COMMISSION

Research Specialists x2

Ref: 003/2021

Location: Cape Town or Gauteng office

Appointed on a permanent basis, Research Specialists will be expected to contribute to the FFC’s activities, including conducting policy research, authoring publications and related communication products, developing practical policy recommendations for government institutions based on research results and disseminating results via briefings, presentations at seminars, workshops and in Parliament. The focus research areas for these positions include, but not limited to Economy and Fiscal Policy & Modelling and Data.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Master’s Degree or equivalent in Economics/Public Finance

At least 7 years’ work experience in project formulations, implementation, reviews and evaluations

Experience as a Researcher focused on public sector finance management, budgeting process, economic statistical research, statistical modelling and data

Knowledge of Financial Programming and Policies, Government Finance Statistics, Macro-economic Accounts & Analysis, Financial Market Analysis, Macro-econometric Forecasting, Model-based Monetary Analysis and Forecasting, Tax Gap Analysis, Macroeconomic Diagnostics, Public Sector Debt Statistics

Proven research output track record

Excellent Report Writing/Statistical Presentation Format skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills

Experience in teamwork and research project coordination.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: The key outputs of the Research Specialist are as follows:

Develop a detailed research plan within the allocated Research Portfolio

Conduct research in specific areas related to the agreed Plan

Formulate recommendations relating to financing and the division of revenue within the agreed Plan areas

Assist in the analysis of the Budget with regard to specific allocated Research Portfolio

Present research outputs at the internal seminar series, provincial and national legislatures and Parliament, as required

Prepare proposals for submission on any issues related to IGFR review pertaining to formulas, models and other – IGFR systems

Formulate recommendations relating to financial and fiscal implications of any proposed government policy within the mandate of the Commission

Preparation of the Annual Submission, MTBPS, DORB, FP and Amendment Documents

Review relevant documentation (Draft Research papers consultation inputs, reference material etc.) and Treasury Regulations

Work with the research team members in formulating a planning schedule for compiling the Annual Submission Document

Oversee the implementation of agreed research activities relating to the compilation of the Annual Submission document; and

Supervision of researchers to ensure the delivery of the research outputs.

Applications: Interested applicants must submit a covering letter using the advert reference number, indicating how they will fulfil the above responsibilities, together with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, proof of qualifications, copy of ID to be e-mailed, quoting Ref: 003/2021, to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 14 June 2021. No late applications will be accepted.

Enquiries can be directed to [Phone Number Removed]; .

Qualifications and other checks will be conducted on short-listed/recommended candidates and, where applicable, additional checks will be conducted. It is the applicant’s responsibility to have any foreign qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

The FFC is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer and reserves the right not to make an appointment. Women and people with disabilities are invited to apply. Should you not receive any correspondence/communication from the FFC one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Developing Research plan

About The Employer:

FINANCIAL AND FISCAL COMMISSION

The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) exists to provide proactive, expert and independent advice on promoting a sustainable and equitable Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations (IGFR) System, through evidence-based policy analysis to ensure the realisation of our Constitutional values.

Learn more/Apply for this position