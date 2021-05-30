Research Specialist at Financial and Fiscal Commission

FINANCIAL AND FISCAL COMMISSION
Research Specialists x2
- Ref: 003/2021
- Location: Cape Town or Gauteng office
Appointed on a permanent basis, Research Specialists will be expected to contribute to the FFC’s activities, including conducting policy research, authoring publications and related communication products, developing practical policy recommendations for government institutions based on research results and disseminating results via briefings, presentations at seminars, workshops and in Parliament. The focus research areas for these positions include, but not limited to Economy and Fiscal Policy & Modelling and Data.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Master’s Degree or equivalent in Economics/Public Finance
- At least 7 years’ work experience in project formulations, implementation, reviews and evaluations
- Experience as a Researcher focused on public sector finance management, budgeting process, economic statistical research, statistical modelling and data
- Knowledge of Financial Programming and Policies, Government Finance Statistics, Macro-economic Accounts & Analysis, Financial Market Analysis, Macro-econometric Forecasting, Model-based Monetary Analysis and Forecasting, Tax Gap Analysis, Macroeconomic Diagnostics, Public Sector Debt Statistics
- Proven research output track record
- Excellent Report Writing/Statistical Presentation Format skills
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills
- Experience in teamwork and research project coordination.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: The key outputs of the Research Specialist are as follows:
- Develop a detailed research plan within the allocated Research Portfolio
- Conduct research in specific areas related to the agreed Plan
- Formulate recommendations relating to financing and the division of revenue within the agreed Plan areas
- Assist in the analysis of the Budget with regard to specific allocated Research Portfolio
- Present research outputs at the internal seminar series, provincial and national legislatures and Parliament, as required
- Prepare proposals for submission on any issues related to IGFR review pertaining to formulas, models and other – IGFR systems
- Formulate recommendations relating to financial and fiscal implications of any proposed government policy within the mandate of the Commission
- Preparation of the Annual Submission, MTBPS, DORB, FP and Amendment Documents
- Review relevant documentation (Draft Research papers consultation inputs, reference material etc.) and Treasury Regulations
- Work with the research team members in formulating a planning schedule for compiling the Annual Submission Document
- Oversee the implementation of agreed research activities relating to the compilation of the Annual Submission document; and
- Supervision of researchers to ensure the delivery of the research outputs.
Applications: Interested applicants must submit a covering letter using the advert reference number, indicating how they will fulfil the above responsibilities, together with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, proof of qualifications, copy of ID to be e-mailed, quoting Ref: 003/2021, to [Email Address Removed]
Closing date: 14 June 2021. No late applications will be accepted.
Enquiries can be directed to [Phone Number Removed];.
Qualifications and other checks will be conducted on short-listed/recommended candidates and, where applicable, additional checks will be conducted. It is the applicant’s responsibility to have any foreign qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
The FFC is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer and reserves the right not to make an appointment. Women and people with disabilities are invited to apply. Should you not receive any correspondence/communication from the FFC one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Developing Research plan
About The Employer:
FINANCIAL AND FISCAL COMMISSION
The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) exists to provide proactive, expert and independent advice on promoting a sustainable and equitable Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations (IGFR) System, through evidence-based policy analysis to ensure the realisation of our Constitutional values.