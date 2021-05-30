Researchers at Financial & Fiscal Commission

FINANCIAL AND FISCAL COMMISSION

Researchers x2

Ref: 004/2021

Location: Cape Town or Gauteng office

The purpose of these permanent positions is to conduct research, provide analytical and interpretive support for the FFC’s Macro-economics and Public Finance & Local Government Unit research projects and recommendations. The Researcher will also develop practical policy recommendations for government institutions based on research results, disseminating results via briefings, presentations at seminars, workshops and in Parliament.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Masters Degree in Economics, Public Finance or equivalent

1 – 3 years’ work experience in Economic Policy Research

A good working knowledge of Quantitative Analysis

Public Finance and Policy Environment exposure

Well-developed applied research skills, and research project planning and coordination skills

A proven track record of research, publications and modelling

Exposure to or knowledge of Intergovernmental Fiscal relations systems

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Computer Literacy (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

A sound understanding of the legislative framework and policies governing public finance management

Good interpersonal and communication (written and verbal) skills and experience in teamwork.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: The key outputs of the Researcher are as follows:

Conduct research in specific areas related to the agreed Plan: Data and information gathering and analysis, preparation of discussion documents and working papers, development of appropriate models and formulae

Conduct Budget analysis in specific Research Portfolio areas

Manage, organise, procure, warehouse, and facilitate the use of a wide variety of data, both new and existing – including liaison with relevant bodies, institutions etc. for data

Analyse and interpret data for interrelationships relating to research issues under investigation

Prepare and submit reports and recommendations based on research findings

Present research outputs at various forums including internal seminar series, provincial Legislatures and Parliament, as required

Liaise and interact with Commission stakeholders. Serve as a team member on the various working groups and discussion forums of the Commission

Prepare and submit monthly Research progress reports.

Applications: Interested applicants must submit a covering letter using the advert reference number, indicating how they will fulfil the above responsibilities, together with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, proof of qualifications, copy of ID to be e-mailed, quoting Ref: 004/2021, to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 14 June 2021. No late applications will be accepted.

Enquiries can be directed to [Phone Number Removed]; .

Qualifications and other checks will be conducted on short-listed/recommended candidates and, where applicable, additional checks will be conducted. It is the applicant’s responsibility to have any foreign qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

The FFC is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer and reserves the right not to make an appointment. Women and people with disabilities are invited to apply. Should you not receive any correspondence/ communication from the FFC one month after the closing date, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Conducting Research

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

The Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC) exists to provide proactive, expert and independent advice on promoting a sustainable and equitable Intergovernmental Fiscal Relations (IGFR) System, through evidence-based policy analysis to ensure the realisation of our Constitutional values.

